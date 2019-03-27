[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Talks About What He Did with BTS JIMIN During Their Time Off

K-pop artist Ha Sung Woon talked about spending his time off with his close friend, JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS.On March 26, Ha Sung Woon joined MBC FM4U's 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party' as a guest.During the radio show, special DJ comedian Park Sung-kwang said, "I heard you went to coin singing room (karaoke) with BTS' JIMIN during your break."Ha Sung Woon replied, "Yes, it was during the holiday. I went to my hometown Ilsan. I was on my way to go seeing my dad, and me and JIMIN ended up going to coin noraebang together."He continued, "We sang a song called 'Stalker'. We also sang several other songs, but I can't remember what they were."Meanwhile, Ha Sung Woon made his solo debut last month after successfully wrapping up his activities as a member of project boy group Wanna One.(Credit= 'mbcradio12' 'gooreumseng' Instagram, 'whyhahm' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)