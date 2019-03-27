[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul & Kim Sung Kyu's Musical Gets Canceled Following Their Car Accident

Korean actor Kang Ha Neul, K-pop boy group INFINITE's member Kim Sung Kyu, and some other cast members of the military musical 'Shinheung Military Academy' were involved in a car accident.On March 26, the production company of 'Shinheung Military Academy' SHOWNOTE announced, "The cast members of 'Shinheung Military Academy' were involved in a minor car accident on their way to the venue to perform."The company continued, "Thankfully, nobody has major injuries. Nevertheless, we have decided that it would be best for them to get checked up at the hospital and cancel our show today. You will receive a full refund of the price of your ticket. We apologize for the inconvenience."Shortly after, Kang Ha Neul's management agency SEM COMPANY reassured fans who were worried about Kang Ha Neul.The agency stated, "We have spoken to Kang Ha Neul, and he said that he was fine. Just in case though, he said he was going to get himself examined at the hospital."Kim Sung Kyu's management agency Woollim Entertainment also gave an update on the matter.They said, "We heard that the cast's car collided with another car. As far as we know, Kim Sung Kyu was not injured."Meanwhile, today's 3PM show for 'Shinheung Military Academy' was also canceled, but the show will continue as scheduled from 8PM onwards.(Lee Narin, Credit= SEM COMPANY, Woollim Entertainment, '890326cm' Instagram, SHOWNOTE, 'Official_IFNT' Twitter)(SBS Star)