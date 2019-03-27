SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul & Kim Sung Kyu's Musical Gets Canceled Following Their Car Accident
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul & Kim Sung Kyu's Musical Gets Canceled Following Their Car Accident

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.27 10:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul & Kim Sung Kyus Musical Gets Canceled Following Their Car Accident
Korean actor Kang Ha Neul, K-pop boy group INFINITE's member Kim Sung Kyu, and some other cast members of the military musical 'Shinheung Military Academy' were involved in a car accident.

On March 26, the production company of 'Shinheung Military Academy' SHOWNOTE announced, "The cast members of 'Shinheung Military Academy' were involved in a minor car accident on their way to the venue to perform."

The company continued, "Thankfully, nobody has major injuries. Nevertheless, we have decided that it would be best for them to get checked up at the hospital and cancel our show today. You will receive a full refund of the price of your ticket. We apologize for the inconvenience."Kang Ha Neul and Kim Sung KyuShortly after, Kang Ha Neul's management agency SEM COMPANY reassured fans who were worried about Kang Ha Neul.

The agency stated, "We have spoken to Kang Ha Neul, and he said that he was fine. Just in case though, he said he was going to get himself examined at the hospital."

Kim Sung Kyu's management agency Woollim Entertainment also gave an update on the matter.

They said, "We heard that the cast's car collided with another car. As far as we know, Kim Sung Kyu was not injured."Kang Ha Neul and Kim Sung KyuMeanwhile, today's 3PM show for 'Shinheung Military Academy' was also canceled, but the show will continue as scheduled from 8PM onwards. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SEM COMPANY, Woollim Entertainment, '890326cm' Instagram, SHOWNOTE, 'Official_IFNT' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호