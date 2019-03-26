[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Confirms to Lead an Upcoming Thriller Drama

Korean actor Choi Jin Hyuk has confirmed to lead an upcoming thriller drama.On March 26, KBS' drama production team announced, "Choi Jin Hyuk and actor Son Hyun Joo will be leading our new thriller drama 'Justice' (working title) together."'Justice' is based on a popular webtoon that portrays the dark desire of two men―'Lee Tae-kyung' and 'Song Woo-yong'.Lee Tae-kyung (Choi Jin Hyuk) is an ace lawyer, who joins forces with the devil-like man Song Woo-yong (Son Hyun Joo) in order to get revenge for his family.After becoming rich and powerful with the help of Song Woo-yong, Lee Tae-kyung stops seeking revenge for his family and starts chasing after more money and power.Then, he faces danger while investigating a case of actresses unexpectedly going missing.Song Woo-yong owns a medium-sized construction company, who has become wealthy by making Lee Tae-kyung clear criminal cases that were by those in power.He is willing to do whatever he can to relieve his thirst to rise higher.The production team noted, "We are excited to check out the kind of vibe that Choi Jin Hyuk and Son Hyun Joo will create together. You can look forward to watching our drama."Meanwhile, 'Justice' is expected to begin broadcasting in July.(Lee Narin, Credit= G-TREE CREATIVE, KEYEAST)(SBS Star)