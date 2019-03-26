SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Confirms to Lead an Upcoming Thriller Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Confirms to Lead an Upcoming Thriller Drama

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.26 18:13 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Confirms to Lead an Upcoming Thriller Drama
Korean actor Choi Jin Hyuk has confirmed to lead an upcoming thriller drama.

On March 26, KBS' drama production team announced, "Choi Jin Hyuk and actor Son Hyun Joo will be leading our new thriller drama 'Justice' (working title) together."

'Justice' is based on a popular webtoon that portrays the dark desire of two men―'Lee Tae-kyung' and 'Song Woo-yong'.

Lee Tae-kyung (Choi Jin Hyuk) is an ace lawyer, who joins forces with the devil-like man Song Woo-yong (Son Hyun Joo) in order to get revenge for his family.Choi Jin HyukAfter becoming rich and powerful with the help of Song Woo-yong, Lee Tae-kyung stops seeking revenge for his family and starts chasing after more money and power.

Then, he faces danger while investigating a case of actresses unexpectedly going missing.

Song Woo-yong owns a medium-sized construction company, who has become wealthy by making Lee Tae-kyung clear criminal cases that were by those in power.

He is willing to do whatever he can to relieve his thirst to rise higher. Choi Jin HyukThe production team noted, "We are excited to check out the kind of vibe that Choi Jin Hyuk and Son Hyun Joo will create together. You can look forward to watching our drama."

Meanwhile, 'Justice' is expected to begin broadcasting in July.

(Lee Narin, Credit= G-TREE CREATIVE, KEYEAST)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호