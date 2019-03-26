[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok & Yoon Si Yoon's First Script Reading for Their Upcoming Drama

Actors Cho Jung Seok and Yoon Si Yoon impressed the entire production team of their upcoming drama with stellar acting skills.On March 26, the production team of SBS' upcoming historical drama 'Mung Bean Flowers' shared photos of the cast members' first read-through.The drama takes place in 1894, and depicts the story of half brothers who get separated during the Donghak Peasant Revolution―an armed rebellion in Joseon Dynasty led by aggravated peasants against the government.Cho Jung Seok, who plays the elder brother 'Baek Yi-kang', perfectly demonstrated the character's emotional ups and downs.Yoon Si Yoon also successfully portrayed the younger brother 'Baek Yi-hyun' with his detailed acting and expressions.All the cast members fully immersed themselves into their characters and displayed their passion throughout the five-hour script reading.Meanwhile, 'Mung Bean Flowers' is slated to air in April.(Credit= SBS Mung Bean Flowers)(SBS Star)