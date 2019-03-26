[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin's Favorite Basketball Player Stephen Curry Asks Him to Play Basketball Together

American professional basketball player Stephen Curry asked disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Lai Kuanlin to play basketball together.On March 26, Stephen Curry updated his social media with an interesting post.The post included a photo of him holding his uniform with an autograph and comment, "Here's a gift for you to wear when we ACTUALLY play basketball for 3 hours! Let's make it happen!"Surprisingly, this post was in response to a joke Lai Kuanlin had made several months back.Last year when Lai Kuanlin appeared on one television show, he said as a joke, "I recently played basketball for three hours with Stephen Curry."To Stephen Curry's unexpected proposal, Lai Kuanlin replied using his social media, "That would be so great. You have always been my role model. Let's play basketball for not three, but six hours together!"As Lai Kuanlin has previously mentioned that Stephen Curry is his favorite basketball player, many are calling him "the luckiest basketball fan ever".Currently, a lot of fans are wondering whether if the two stars will actually meet and play basketball together.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'StephenCurry' Weibo, SWING Entertainment, Mnet)(SBS Star)