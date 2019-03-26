[SBS Star] Suzy in Talks to Join Gong Yoo's Management Agency

Singer/actress Suzy is in talks to sign an exclusive contract with Management Soop.On March 26, it was reported that Suzy chose Management Soop as her next management agency following her departure from JYP Entertainment.In response, Management Soop stated, "In regard to Suzy's exclusive contract, we are currently negotiating details of the clauses."Management Soop is an acting talent agency which houses renowned actors and actresses including Gong Yoo, Kong Hyo-jin, Seo Hyun-jin, Jung Yu-mi, and more.Debuted in 2010 as a member of K-pop girl group miss A, Suzy actively pursued her acting career after making her actress debut with KBS' 2011 drama 'Dream High'.Meanwhile, Suzy's new drama 'VAGABOND' and movie 'Baekdu Mountain' (literal translation) are both scheduled to be unveiled this year.(Credit= JYP Entertainment, Management Soop)(SBS Star)