SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Suzy & JYP Entertainment Part Ways After 9 Years
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Suzy & JYP Entertainment Part Ways After 9 Years

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.26 16:05 수정 2019.03.26 16:22 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Suzy & JYP Entertainment Part Ways After 9 Years
K-pop artist/actress Suzy has decided to leave her management agency of nine years.

On March 26, it was announced that JYP Entertainment and Suzy decided to part ways with each other.

JYP Entertainment stated, "Our contract with Suzy will come to an end on March 31. We spend hours discussing the matter of contract renewal with Suzy, and we both agreed not to renew our contract in the end."SuzyThe agency went on, "We would like to take this moment to thank Suzy for everything she has done for us for the past nine years. We also would like to thank all fans who have always been there for Suzy until this day."

Lastly, they added, "This does not mean it is the end of our relationship though; we will continue to support Suzy and her career in the future."SuzySuzy made debut as a member of miss A under JYP Entertainment in 2010, and soon embarked on her career in acting as well.

Back in 2017, Suzy renewed her contract with JYP Entertainment while miss A officially disbanded in the same year.

Ever since, Suzy continuously worked hard and successfully established herself as an influential solo artist and actress. SuzyMeanwhile, Suzy is currently busy filming SBS' upcoming drama 'VAGABOND'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호