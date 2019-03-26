[SBS Star] Suzy & JYP Entertainment Part Ways After 9 Years

K-pop artist/actress Suzy has decided to leave her management agency of nine years.On March 26, it was announced that JYP Entertainment and Suzy decided to part ways with each other.JYP Entertainment stated, "Our contract with Suzy will come to an end on March 31. We spend hours discussing the matter of contract renewal with Suzy, and we both agreed not to renew our contract in the end."The agency went on, "We would like to take this moment to thank Suzy for everything she has done for us for the past nine years. We also would like to thank all fans who have always been there for Suzy until this day."Lastly, they added, "This does not mean it is the end of our relationship though; we will continue to support Suzy and her career in the future."Suzy made debut as a member of miss A under JYP Entertainment in 2010, and soon embarked on her career in acting as well.Back in 2017, Suzy renewed her contract with JYP Entertainment while miss A officially disbanded in the same year.Ever since, Suzy continuously worked hard and successfully established herself as an influential solo artist and actress.Meanwhile, Suzy is currently busy filming SBS' upcoming drama 'VAGABOND'.(Lee Narin, Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)