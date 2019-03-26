[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Legal Representative Responds to LM Entertainment's Statement

Kang Daniel of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One revealed his side of the story through his legal representative.On March 26, LM Entertainment released a statement claiming that Kang Daniel sent false information and lied about why he wanted to terminate his exclusive contract with the agency.LM Entertainment stated, "The contract in question is simply a contract in which LM Entertainment receives an investment from Kang Daniel's old agency, MMO Entertainment, in order to best support Kang Daniel in his activities."The agency also claimed that Kang Daniel's side has made false assertions and changed representatives as well as their stance on dispute several times.In response, Kang Daniel's legal representative Yeom Yong-pyo (Yulchon LLC) issued a statement clarifying the addressed issue.The lawyer stated, "The core point of the injunction to suspend Kang Daniel's exclusive contract deals with whether LM Entertainment transferred various rights of Kang Daniel stated in his contract to a third party at a cost without his consent."He explained, "LM Entertainment signed a joint business contract with a third party that transfers Kang Daniel's rights including content production and management services on January 28, 2019, before his exclusive contract was taking effect. As compensation, LM Entertainment received tens of times more than what was given to Kang Daniel for his down payment. Kang Daniel did not receive any notice from LM Entertainment regarding the joint contract nor did he give his consent."He added, "The hearing date for the injunction is expected to be held at the Seoul Central District Court on April 5 at 2PM. Kang Daniel wishes to come to a rational conclusion so that he can return to his fans."(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)