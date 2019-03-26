SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Dolls Finally Get Unveiled!
American toy manufacturer Mattel, a company widely known for manufacturing renowned fashion doll Barbie, has finally unveiled their K-pop boy group BTS dolls.

On March 26, Mattel used their social media account to share photos of their BTS doll collection.

Along with the photos, Mattel wrote, "MIC Drop, ARMY(the name of BTS' fan club)! For the first time ever, we're thrilled to show you the line of 'BTS x Mattel' fashion dolls!"BTS doll collectionThe photos were of seven 11.5-inch (29cm) BTS dolls standing on stage facing the audience.

The dolls are wearing the outfit that the members of BTS wore in the music video of 'IDOL', the group's hit song from last year.BTSPreviously in January when it was announced that Mattel was going to team up with BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment to launch BTS dolls, ARMY around the world got all hyped up.

They wondered how the dolls will look like, and awaited for Mattel to reveal them.

Their wish finally was granted, but there seems to be mixed responses coming out of the fandom.

Some are commenting on how they love the dolls while others are saying they are disappointed that they do not look much like BTS members.BTS doll collectionBTS doll collectionBTS doll collectionMeanwhile, Mattel is planning to officially launch BTS dolls on September 1. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Mattel' Twitter, 'ibighit' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
