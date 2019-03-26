[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Goes Blonde for the First Time Since Debut

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK made her fans gasp with surprise by going blonde for the first time since debut.On March 26, BLACKPINK dropped its second comeback teaser image on the group's social media account.Following LISA's teaser image released on March 25, the newest teaser features JENNIE.JENNIE went icy blonde for the first time, and her fans are expressing their excitement towards her concept for the upcoming release.They commented, "The princess is back, and we are so ready.", "She looks amazing! I can't wait to see their new performance.", "This is intense and I love it!", and more.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will be making a comeback on April 5 with its new mini album 'KILL THIS LOVE'.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)