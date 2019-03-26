[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIN Skillfully Picks JIMIN's Earring Up Off the Floor that Flew Off During Performance

석진이가 지민이 귀걸이 떨어진거 확인하고 바로 줍고 안무 동선 이동하면서 주머니에 귀걸이 넣음....진짜 최고다



Seokjin confirms that Jimin is missing his earring, picked up the earrings on the left stage, and put them in his pocket as he moves the dance copper wire....oh...god... pic.twitter.com/czF5UJU2GM — 디어진 : Dear.Jin (@bts130613sj) 2019년 3월 25일

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN is given a round of applause for taking care of a major issue during the group's performance like a pro.From March 20 to 24, BTS held a concert in Hong Kong as part of its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF'.On one of these four days, JIN amazed fans with his professionalism on stage.While performing 'DNA', JIN saw his fellow member JIMIN's earring flying off from his ear.Instead of just ignoring the situation, JIN followed the earring with his eyes and saw it land on his left side in front of him.JIN locked his eyes on the earring and waited for the right moment to retrieve it.As the choreography led him to sit, JIN quickly grabbed the earring off the floor and slipped it into his pocket.Then, he continued dancing without missing a single step or beat.JIN moved fast and blended his moves so well with the choreography that no fans noticed him doing this until they watched the video after the concert.After finding out about this, fans cannot stop going on about this impressive action JIN had taken.They said, "I was right there and seriously didn't notice any of that happening! Wow, JIN!", "If it hadn't for JIN, the earring could have injured our babies if any of them stepped on it. Thank you, JIN.", "So nimble, so professional, and so sweet! This guy is just perfect.", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS is planned to release a new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bts130613sj' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)