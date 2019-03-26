SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIN Skillfully Picks JIMIN's Earring Up Off the Floor that Flew Off During Performance
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIN Skillfully Picks JIMIN's Earring Up Off the Floor that Flew Off During Performance

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.26 11:44 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIN Skillfully Picks JIMINs Earring Up Off the Floor that Flew Off During Performance
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN is given a round of applause for taking care of a major issue during the group's performance like a pro.

From March 20 to 24, BTS held a concert in Hong Kong as part of its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF'.

On one of these four days, JIN amazed fans with his professionalism on stage.

While performing 'DNA', JIN saw his fellow member JIMIN's earring flying off from his ear.JINInstead of just ignoring the situation, JIN followed the earring with his eyes and saw it land on his left side in front of him.

JIN locked his eyes on the earring and waited for the right moment to retrieve it.

As the choreography led him to sit, JIN quickly grabbed the earring off the floor and slipped it into his pocket.JINThen, he continued dancing without missing a single step or beat.

JIN moved fast and blended his moves so well with the choreography that no fans noticed him doing this until they watched the video after the concert.
 
After finding out about this, fans cannot stop going on about this impressive action JIN had taken.

They said, "I was right there and seriously didn't notice any of that happening! Wow, JIN!", "If it hadn't for JIN, the earring could have injured our babies if any of them stepped on it. Thank you, JIN.", "So nimble, so professional, and so sweet! This guy is just perfect.", and so on.

Meanwhile, BTS is planned to release a new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bts130613sj' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호