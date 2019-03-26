[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon Confirms to Join an Upcoming Historical Drama

Park Ji Hoon of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One has been confirmed for a new historical drama.On March 26, Park Ji Hoon's management agency Maroo Entertainment stated, "Park Ji Hoon has been confirmed for a role in JTBC's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' (literal translation)."The drama is a fusion traditional drama based on a novel of the same name about a king who strives to protect his first love.The king orders the matchmaking agency 'Flower Crew' to transform the low-born woman into a noble one.Park Ji Hoon will play 'Go Young-soo', the coolest, most fashionable man in Joseon who likes pretty things more than anyone else.Debuted as a child actor at a young age, this will be Park Ji Hoon's first foray into acting as an adult.Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon will be releasing his first solo mini album 'O'CLOCK' today at 6PM KST.(Credit= Maroo Entertainment)(SBS Star)