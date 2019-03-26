SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Gets Taken Away by Manager While Showing Off His Purchases to Fans
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Gets Taken Away by Manager While Showing Off His Purchases to Fans

2019.03.26
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Gets Taken Away by Manager While Showing Off His Purchases to Fans
Korean actor Gong Yoo was seen getting taken away by his manager while showing off his purchases to fans after shopping.

Recently, one fan of Gong Yoo shared a cute video of the actor online.

The video showed Gong Yoo coming out of a store with a large paper bag in his hand.Gong YooWhen Gong Yoo was about to get into his car, he heard fans asking him, "What did you buy?"

As soon as Gong Yoo heard them, he turned around and told them in a loud voice, "I bought some candles!"

While doing so, he held up the bag in the air, looking almost like an excited child showing off his birthday gifts to friends.Gong YooGong Yoo's cute behavior led the manager behind him to laugh, but he had to immediately stop and drag Gong Yoo to the car, because they had to go somewhere as scheduled.

Upon watching this video, fans left comments such as, "This video made my day!", "No wonder why he has so many fans.", "How cute! I can see the happiness in his face.", and so on.Gong YooMeanwhile, Gong Yoo has confirmed to star in an upcoming action thriller film 'Seo Bok' (working title) with actor Park Bo Gum.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
