[SBS Star] BTS RM & HONNE to Release New Collaboration Track This Week
작성 2019.03.26 10:30 조회수
K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM will be releasing a new collaboration track with British electronica & soul duo HONNE.

On March 26, HONNE teased the release of a new collaboration with RM on the duo's social media account.
RM, HONNEWithout revealing details about the upcoming release, HONNE shared a screenshot of song lyrics that ends with "HONNE x RM".

Along with the screenshot, HONNE simply wrote in the caption, "27.03.19".
RM, HONNERM and HONNE have previously worked together on RM's solo track 'seoul' released in October 2018.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS RM Sings About His Life in Seoul in 'seoul' Lyric Video

Meanwhile, BTS is set to make its long-awaited comeback with 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12.

(Credit= 'hellohonne' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
