[SBS Star] BTS RM & HONNE to Release New Collaboration Track This Week

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM will be releasing a new collaboration track with British electronica & soul duo HONNE.On March 26, HONNE teased the release of a new collaboration with RM on the duo's social media account.Without revealing details about the upcoming release, HONNE shared a screenshot of song lyrics that ends with "HONNE x RM".Along with the screenshot, HONNE simply wrote in the caption, "27.03.19".RM and HONNE have previously worked together on RM's solo track 'seoul' released in October 2018.Meanwhile, BTS is set to make its long-awaited comeback with 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12.(Credit= 'hellohonne' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)