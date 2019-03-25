[SBS Star] IU Overcomes Aquaphobia Just for Her Role in a New Movie

In one television show in the past, K-pop artist IU revealed that she has aquaphobia.In the recently-uploaded photo by IU and trailer for her upcoming movie 'Persona' though, she was seen swimming, looking so peaceful.It turned out IU had won after days of fighting against her fear of water just for this movie.After these images were released, fans did not stop giving a round of applause for her bravery.They commented, "Oh! It must have been frightening! I'm so proud of you, girl!", "Wow, it sure isn't easy to overcome your fear. Let's all give her a virtual hug!", "I honestly admire your strong will.", and so on.IU's yoga instructor even left a comment, she said, "Ji-eun (IU's real name) said she was scared of water. But she gradually let water flow around her. She acted professionally and even got to the point where she enjoyed being in water. I cannot be happier."Meanwhile, 'Persona' is expected to be unveiled on April 5.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Netflix Korea' YouTube, 'dlwlrma' Instagram, JTBC Hyori's Home Stay)(SBS Star)