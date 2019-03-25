SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Agency Pays Tribute to 100% Minwoo on His Death Anniversary
K-pop boy group 100%'s management agency TOP MEDIA have released a tribute video in remembrance of the group's late leader Minwoo.

On March 25, TOP MEDIA shared a video of Minwoo on its official YouTube channel.
MinwooOne year ago, Minwoo passed away after being found in a state of cardiac arrest at his home.
MinwooMinwoo
The text in the video reads as follows:

March 25, 2018.

When it was still early spring, the kindest flower's petals flew away with the spring wind.

Remember how the flower bloomed beautifully again.

That time, that moment.

You are always in our memory.
 

Meanwhile, 100% recently made its comeback with the sixth mini album 'RE:tro'.

(Credit= TOP MEDIA, '100PERCENT' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
