[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Compares Yu Jae Seok & Zo In Sung's Way of Showing Kindness to Him
Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo explained the difference in how his celebrity friends express kindness to him.

On March 21, a press conference for Lee Kwang Soo's new movie 'Inseparable Bros' was held at CGV Apgujeong, Seoul.

'Inseparable Bros' is a comedy film that depicts a brother-like friendship between two men 'Dong-goo' (Lee Kwang Soo) and 'Se-ha' (actor Shin Ha-kyun), who have spent over 20 years together.Lee Kwang SooDuring the press conference, Lee Kwang Soo was asked an interesting question―"Could you compare your 'Running Man' brother Yu Jae Seok, your close friend in real life Zo In Sung, and your brother-like friend in this movie Shin Ha-kyun?"

Lee Kwang Soo laughed and responded, "Yu Jae Seok and Zo In Sung are the kind of people who would know if I had mentioned them in an interview, so I'm a little cautious to say anything here."Lee Kwang SooLee Kwang Soo went on, "If I must compare the three though, then I probably would say that they all have different ways of being nice to me."

He explained, "Yu Jae Seok is quite playful when he shows me nice gestures. Zo In Sung acts like he doesn't care about me, but I know that he does. He tries to hide that he is nice to me. Out of the three, I believe Shin Ha-kyun is the nicest. He's just too nice. He's always doing something for me."Lee Kwang SooMeanwhile, 'Inseparable Bros' is expected to premiere in May.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, 'IOKCOMPANY' 'OfficialFNCEntertainer' 'OfficialLeeKwangsoo' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
