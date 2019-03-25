SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bom Picks RM & Taeyeon as the Artists She Wishes to Collaborate With
K-pop artist Park Bom revealed she wants to work together with RM of K-pop boy group BTS and Taeyeon of girl group Girls' Generation.

On March 24, Park Bom held a fan signing event for her latest solo album 'Spring'.
Park BomDuring the event, one fan asked Park Bom which current idols she wants to collaborate with; as 2NE1 bandmate DARA was featured in her new title track.

To the question, Park Bom answered, "Rap Mon (RM), Taeyeon."
Park BomThe fan who asked the question uploaded a photo of Park Bom's answer online, and it quickly garnered attention from not only her fans, but also BTS' and Girls' Generation's fans.
RM, TaeyeonThey commented, "Their music are so different in terms of style. I would love to see the collaboration.", "Bom unnie's vocal with Namjoon's rap? It's just too good to be true.", and more.

Meanwhile, Park Bom is currently busy promoting her new solo release. 

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, 'poowo21' Twitter, SM Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
