[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi's Dog 'Perro' Makes His Grand TV Debut!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi's Dog 'Perro' Makes His Grand TV Debut!

작성 2019.03.25
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi's dog 'Perro' has made his very first appearance on television.

On March 24 episode of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House', Lee Seung Gi surprised other cast members by arriving at the filming site with 'Perro' in tow.
Lee Seung Gi, PerroAlthough Lee Seung Gi has previously shared photos of 'Perro' on social media multiple times, it was his 4-month-old dog's very first TV appearance.

Lee Seung Gi nervously said, "I'm here today as a parent. I don't feel like I'm filming for a television show."
Lee Seung Gi, PerroThen Lee Seung Gi boasted about 'Perro', saying, "My dog is brave when he's being bathed. He also knows how to groove to a beat, and he never barks at doorbells."
Lee Seung Gi, PerroOn this episode, the cast members met animal trainer Kang Hyung-wook as their master.
 

(Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star) 
