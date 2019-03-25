[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Laughs After Showing ARMY the Cutest Magic Trick

제가 푸흡 여러분들을 위해서 쟈근 마술을 하나 준비해씁니다？？ pic.twitter.com/4OD8KRc6nm — 진저 (@gingerol95) 2019년 3월 24일

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK showed the cutest magic trick of all time.On March 24, the last day of BTS' world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Hong Kong took place at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena.Before the last performance, each member of BTS took time to share their feelings about bringing the 4-day tour in Hong Kong to a close.When it was JUNGKOOK's turn, he suddenly said, "I have been practicing one magic trick to show you. I just wanted to do something fun for you before wrapping the concert up."JUNGKOOK laughed and continued, "It's a penetration magic trick. Please pay your full attention to my hands."Then, he got his hands out and locked his fingers together.A few seconds later, JUNGKOOK pulled one hand out as if he had penetrated that hand through his palm.Immediately after doing "magic", JUNGKOOK and the other members burst out laughing.SUGA went as far as pretending like he was extremely shocked as well.Fans could not hold back their laughter after seeing JUNGKOOK's cute magic trick and the members' priceless reaction.Meanwhile, BTS confirmed to return with a new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'gingerol95' Twitter)(SBS Star)