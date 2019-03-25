[SBS Star] YG Trainees to Participate in 'Produce 101' for the First Time in History

YG Entertainment, one of the biggest entertainment agencies of South Korea, is sending its trainees to 'Produce 101' series for the first time in company history.On March 25, Mnet revealed another 14 contestants who will compete in the upcoming survival audition show 'Produce X 101', the fourth season of 'Produce 101'.Among the newly-unveiled contestants, fans were surprised to see two of YG Entertainment's trainees in the list―Wang Jyun Hao and Hidaka Mahiro.Both Wang Jyun Hao and Hidaka Mahiro have participated in YG Entertainment's own survival show 'YG Treasure Box' last year.This is the first time for YG Entertainment sending their trainees to 'Produce 101' series.Previously, trainees from YG KPLUS (YG Entertainment's model agency) have participated in the second season of the show.Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Produce X 101' is set to be aired on May 3 at 11PM KST.(Credit= Mnet, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)