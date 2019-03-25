SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Apink Son Naeun Says, "I Am Prettier than My Golfer Sister"
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Apink Son Naeun Says, "I Am Prettier than My Golfer Sister"

K-pop girl group Apink's member Son Naeun revealed that she considers herself prettier than her younger sister professional golfer Shon Sae Eun.

On March 22 episode of SBS' television show 'Village Survival, the Eight 2', Son Naeun appeared as a guest.

While having breakfast around the table with three casts of the show―comedienne Jang Do-yeon, singer Son Dam Bi, and entertainer Yu Jae Seok, Son Naeun was asked if she had a sibling.Son NaeunSon Naeun told them that she had a younger sister who is a professional golfer, "I have a younger sister."

When Jang Do-yeon asked if her younger sister was also pretty, Son Naeun responded, "Yes, but I think I'm prettier."Son NaeunAs the cast did not expect this overly-honest response from Son Naeun, they laughed and playfully commented, "Naeun, you have everything in this world except modesty."

Son Naeun burst out laughing after hearing their comment, and tried to hide her face under the table in embarrassment.
 

Meanwhile, Apink is welcoming its eighth debut anniversary next month.

(Lee Narin, Credit= YG Sports, 'Official.Apink2011' Facebook, SBS Village Survival, the Eight 2)

(SBS Star)  
