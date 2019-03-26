SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cho Se Ho Reveals How Much Yu Jae Seok Cares About His Wife
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Cho Se Ho Reveals How Much Yu Jae Seok Cares About His Wife

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.26 18:36 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cho Se Ho Reveals How Much Yu Jae Seok Cares About His Wife
Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok confessed that his wife is the first person that comes to mind when eating a delicious food.

On March 21 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', the show's host Cho Se Ho revealed how much Yu Jae Seok thinks about his wife.
Happy Together 4 casts & hostsWhilst talking about love, Cho Se Ho made everyone curious by pointing at Yu Jae Seok and saying, "Here is the  biggest lover."
Happy Together 4 casts & hostsAccording to Cho Se Ho, Yu Jae Seok thinks about his wife even when he is eating.
Happy Together 4 casts & hostsCho Se Ho added, "So we had tangsuyuk (Korean-Chinese meat dish) together the other day and it was really good. Then he suddenly called up his wife and said, 'Kyung-eun, they have an amazing tangsuyuk. Do you want me to take some home?'"
Happy Together 4 casts & hostsYu Jae Seok replied, "It was just that one time," but Cho Se Ho made everyone burst into laughter by saying, "What are you talking about? You did that many times."
Happy Together 4 casts & hostsEveryone was incredibly moved after hearing this story since it was not something that anyone could do after 11 years of marriage.

Upon watching this episode, the viewers commented, "My husband definitely could learn a thing or two from him.", "After 11 years? I'm so jealous of her!", "He's the best husband in the world", and many more.

Meanwhile, Yu Jae Seok married Na Kyung-eun back in 2008, and they have two beautiful children.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= KBS Happy Together 4)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호