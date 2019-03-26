[SBS Star] Cho Se Ho Reveals How Much Yu Jae Seok Cares About His Wife

Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok confessed that his wife is the first person that comes to mind when eating a delicious food.On March 21 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', the show's host Cho Se Ho revealed how much Yu Jae Seok thinks about his wife.Whilst talking about love, Cho Se Ho made everyone curious by pointing at Yu Jae Seok and saying, "Here is the biggest lover."According to Cho Se Ho, Yu Jae Seok thinks about his wife even when he is eating.Cho Se Ho added, "So we had tangsuyuk (Korean-Chinese meat dish) together the other day and it was really good. Then he suddenly called up his wife and said, 'Kyung-eun, they have an amazing tangsuyuk. Do you want me to take some home?'"Yu Jae Seok replied, "It was just that one time," but Cho Se Ho made everyone burst into laughter by saying, "What are you talking about? You did that many times."Everyone was incredibly moved after hearing this story since it was not something that anyone could do after 11 years of marriage.Upon watching this episode, the viewers commented, "My husband definitely could learn a thing or two from him.", "After 11 years? I'm so jealous of her!", "He's the best husband in the world", and many more.Meanwhile, Yu Jae Seok married Na Kyung-eun back in 2008, and they have two beautiful children.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= KBS Happy Together 4)(SBS Star)