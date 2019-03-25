[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN & gugudan MINA Spotted Together at 'Seoul Fashion Week'

세훈이 귓속말한다구 가까이 훅 다가가는거 넘 미치겠는데 미나님 하나도 안떨리실까 난 떨려서 말도 잘 못들을거가태,,

pic.twitter.com/JW5TfYYzyA — 짠토리？？( ？？？？？ ) (@totobenee) 2019년 3월 24일

K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN and girl group gugudan's MINA showed off their close friendship at a recent event.On March 24, both SEHUN and MINA attended a fashion brand's runway show at '2019 F/W Seoul Fashion Week' held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), Seoul.During the event, SEHUN and MINA were spotted sitting next to each other in the front row and whispering to each other's ear.According to fans who attended the same show, SEHUN and MINA burst into laughter several times, showing how close they are in real life.SEHUN and MINA co-starred in a web drama series 'Dokgo Rewind', and have been good friends since then.(Credit= Online Community, 'totobenee' Twitter)(SBS Star)