[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN & gugudan MINA Spotted Together at 'Seoul Fashion Week'
K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN and girl group gugudan's MINA showed off their close friendship at a recent event.

On March 24, both SEHUN and MINA attended a fashion brand's runway show at '2019 F/W Seoul Fashion Week' held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), Seoul.
SEHUN, MINADuring the event, SEHUN and MINA were spotted sitting next to each other in the front row and whispering to each other's ear.SEHUN, MINASEHUN, MINAAccording to fans who attended the same show, SEHUN and MINA burst into laughter several times, showing how close they are in real life.
SEHUN, MINASEHUN, MINASEHUN and MINA co-starred in a web drama series 'Dokgo Rewind', and have been good friends since then.
 
(Credit= Online Community, 'totobenee' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
