[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Denies All Connection to 'Burning Sun' Scandal & 'Madam Lin'
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Denies All Connection to 'Burning Sun' Scandal & 'Madam Lin'

Actor Ji Chang Wook's management agency has denied rumors of close connections between the actor and 'Madam Lin'.

On March 23 episode of SBS' investigation program 'Unanswered Questions', the program unveiled the identity of 'Madam Lin', a Taiwanese investor who owns 20 percent of the club 'Burning Sun' shares.
Ji Chang WookDuring the program, photos of 'Madam Lin' with SEUNGRI, Ji Chang Wook, and other celebrities were shown, causing speculations among the public about Ji Chang Wook's involvement in the scandal.

In response, Ji Chang Wook's agency Glorious Entertainment officially denied the rumors with the following statement:

Hello, this is Glorious Entertainment.

Our agency's actor (Ji Chang Wook) has no relation to the individual in the photo that was shown in the program.

He took a photo with her because she said she was a fan and requested for a photo together.

But because of the photo, false information about the actor is being spread, and it has grown to malicious rumors and sexual harassment, and the actor's reputation is being seriously defamed.

The actor, his family, and his fans who are watching the situation are all being hurt.

We ask you to refrain from writing, posting, and spreading speculative rumors about the matter. 

We will do our best to monitor and protect our actor. 

Lastly, we thank all fans for always cheering for him and sending him love.
Ji Chang WookThe production team of 'Unanswered Questions' also clarified, "We used photos of 'Madam Lin' with celebrities to explain that she was acquainted with Korean celebrities. We were not suggesting that Ji Chang Wook was tied to the 'Burning Sun' scandal."

(Credit= SBS, Glorious Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
