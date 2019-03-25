[SBS Star] GUMMY Mentions How Happy Her Married Life Is with Cho Jung Seok

Korean singer GUMMY gave her answer to a question, "Are you happy with your married life with actor Cho Jung Seok?"On March 22 episode of KBS' music show 'Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook', GUMMY was invited as a guest.After her performance, GUMMY sat next to the host Yoo Hee-yeol for a short interview.During the interview, Yoo Hee-yeol asked GUMMY if she was happy with Cho Jung Seok, as it had not been long since they got married.Without even hesitating for a second, GUMMY answered with a shy smile, "Yes, I am."Then, Yoo Hee-yeol asked if Cho Jung Seok contributed to her choice of returning with ballad over other genres for her new song.She responded, "Well, yes. He said, 'I think your fans will be waiting to hear you sing ballad more than anything else. I know this, because I'm your fan too. I also feel that way.'"After being together for five years, GUMMY and Cho Jung Seok married each other last October.(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook, C-JeS Entertainment)(SBS Star)