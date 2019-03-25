[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Announces Comeback with LISA's 'KILL THIS LOVE' Teaser

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has dropped the first teaser for its upcoming release 'KILL THIS LOVE'.On March 25, BLACKPINK unveiled its first teaser featuring LISA.In the teaser image, LISA stuns in front of vibrant red background with her ash gray hair and bold accessories that give off fierce vibes.According to the information given from the poster, BLACKPINK will be releasing a comeback EP 'KILL THIS LOVE' on April 5.This will be BLACKPINK's first comeback since last summer's mega-hit 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.Stay tuned for more updates.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)