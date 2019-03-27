SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Turns down a Fan Who Asked Him to Marry Her
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Turns down a Fan Who Asked Him to Marry Her

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.27 10:18 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIN Turns down a Fan Who Asked Him to Marry Her
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN made everyone burst into laughter with an adamant response he has shown to his fans who asked him to marry her.

Recently, a post titled, 'JIN who never leads his fans on' drew attention online.
JINIn the post, there were some pictures of JIN which well-showed the definition of 'chul-byeok-nam', a Korean slang that people use to describe a guy who is strongly against the idea of having a romantic relationship.
JINMost of the K-pop members say yes or come up with an even better response when their fans asked them to marry them, but JIN has shown a quite different reaction over the past few years.
JINWhen one fan asked him to marry her during a live broadcast, JIN said, "Do you want me to marry you? Stop with the nonsense."

However, his fans never gave up and kept asking him the same question in hope that maybe someday they could get the answer they wanted.
JINBut unfortunately for his fans, JIN never budged and kept his stance even after hearing a series of enthusiastic love confessions from them.

Eventually, most of his fans had no choice but to give up trying to win his heart.
BTS JINMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to release its new album 'MAP OF THE WORLD : PERSONA' on April 12.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호