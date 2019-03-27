[SBS Star] BTS JIN Turns down a Fan Who Asked Him to Marry Her

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN made everyone burst into laughter with an adamant response he has shown to his fans who asked him to marry her.Recently, a post titled, 'JIN who never leads his fans on' drew attention online.In the post, there were some pictures of JIN which well-showed the definition of 'chul-byeok-nam', a Korean slang that people use to describe a guy who is strongly against the idea of having a romantic relationship.Most of the K-pop members say yes or come up with an even better response when their fans asked them to marry them, but JIN has shown a quite different reaction over the past few years.When one fan asked him to marry her during a live broadcast, JIN said, "Do you want me to marry you? Stop with the nonsense."However, his fans never gave up and kept asking him the same question in hope that maybe someday they could get the answer they wanted.But unfortunately for his fans, JIN never budged and kept his stance even after hearing a series of enthusiastic love confessions from them.Eventually, most of his fans had no choice but to give up trying to win his heart.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to release its new album 'MAP OF THE WORLD : PERSONA' on April 12.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)