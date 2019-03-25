SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yoona Tells How Precious Girls' Generation Members Are to Her


Yoona of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation mentioned that her fellow members are very precious to her.

On March 24 episode of SBS' reality show 'My Little Old Boy', Yoona made a guest appearance.

During the talk, one of the hosts Shin Dong-yup asked, "Yoona, are there any seniors in the entertainment industry you rely on?"YoonaYoona answered, "I think most of them are the seniors at my management agency like the members of Super Junior, TVXQ!, and BoA. We've all known each other for a long time, so..."

When asked if HeeChul of Super Junior was a person she relied on the most, Yoona laughed and answered, "Well, HeeChul is the type of person who likes to have lots of girls who rely on him around."YoonaYoona continued, "But my best friends in the industry are the members of Girls' Generation. Even after making debut, I have never really tried hard to make friends of my age, because I already had them."

Yoona added, "We always do and feel the same things. We rely on each other a lot. I tell people this all the time, 'My fellow members are so precious to me.'"
 

After its debut in 2007, Girls' Generation rapidly became popular in Korea as well as many parts of the world.

Girls' Generation's hit songs include 'Gee', 'Oh!', 'Genie', 'Hoot', and more.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'girlsgeneration' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
