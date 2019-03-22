SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Becomes the Leader of BTOB Until Next Year!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Becomes the Leader of BTOB Until Next Year!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.22 18:14 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Becomes the Leader of BTOB Until Next Year!
K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae became the leader of the group.

Previously last August when there was only about a week left until the leader Seo Eunkwang was going to enlist in the military, BTOB spun the wheel with their names on it to choose the next leader and maknae (the youngest member).

At that time, Lee Minhyuk was chosen as the leader and Yook Sungjae was chosen as maknae.

Yook Sungjae spun the wheel again because he was already maknae, but he was unfortunately chosen as maknae again.BTOBBTOBSome months have passed, and Lee Minhyuk has begun serving his national mandatory duty as a conscripted police officer this February.

Since the members of BTOB did not want to leave the leader position absent, they decided to choose the leader and maknae of the group again during the broadcast yesterday.BTOBThis time though, they applied a special rule just for poor Yook Sungjae.

The rule was to let Yook Sungjae be the leader until Seo Eunkwang returned if he got chosen as maknae again.

Yook Sungjae became disappointed, because Peniel was chosen as the leader.BTOBA moment later, however, a bright smile spread on Yook Sungjae's face as the pointer pointed at his name when they were choosing maknae.

As it was totally unexpected, all the members burst into laughing.

Yook Sungjae screamed in happiness and excitedly said to the camera, "Wow, I will lead BTOB well until Eunkwang comes back! Yes!"
BTOBBTOBMeanwhile, BTOB welcomed its seventh debut anniversary yesterday.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTOB' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호