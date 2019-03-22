[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Becomes the Leader of BTOB Until Next Year!

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae became the leader of the group.Previously last August when there was only about a week left until the leader Seo Eunkwang was going to enlist in the military, BTOB spun the wheel with their names on it to choose the next leader and maknae (the youngest member).At that time, Lee Minhyuk was chosen as the leader and Yook Sungjae was chosen as maknae.Yook Sungjae spun the wheel again because he was already maknae, but he was unfortunately chosen as maknae again.Some months have passed, and Lee Minhyuk has begun serving his national mandatory duty as a conscripted police officer this February.Since the members of BTOB did not want to leave the leader position absent, they decided to choose the leader and maknae of the group again during the broadcast yesterday.This time though, they applied a special rule just for poor Yook Sungjae.The rule was to let Yook Sungjae be the leader until Seo Eunkwang returned if he got chosen as maknae again.Yook Sungjae became disappointed, because Peniel was chosen as the leader.A moment later, however, a bright smile spread on Yook Sungjae's face as the pointer pointed at his name when they were choosing maknae.As it was totally unexpected, all the members burst into laughing.Yook Sungjae screamed in happiness and excitedly said to the camera, "Wow, I will lead BTOB well until Eunkwang comes back! Yes!"Meanwhile, BTOB welcomed its seventh debut anniversary yesterday.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTOB' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)