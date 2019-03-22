SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] GFRIEND Members Given a Round of Applause for Their Literally-synchronized Moves
작성 2019.03.22
Ever since its debut in 2015, GFRIEND attracted the attention of K-pop fans with its powerful choreography.

Soon enough, a lot of them discovered that GFRIEND's choreography was not only powerful, but also was full of synchronized dance moves.

After that, GFRIEND quickly climbed up to mark itself as one of the best dancing K-pop girl groups.GFRIENDGFRIENDThe members' flawless choreography led to one fan wanting to find out how synchronized they really were during their dance.

So, the fan took his/her a protractor out to measure an angle of each member at one random point of their performance videos.

The fan was surprised to find out that their bodies literally synchronized with one another, and he/she shared the findings online afterwards.

The discovery allowed fans to see how much practice GFRIEND members put into their dance, and their extraordinary dancing skills.

Here are images that the curious fan released!GFRIENDGFRIEND(Lee Narin, Credit= '여자친구 GFRIEND OFFICIAL' '1theK' YouTube, 'gfrdofficial' Facebook, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
