SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Pranks RM During 'Anpanman' Stage in Hong Kong
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Pranks RM During 'Anpanman' Stage in Hong Kong

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.22 16:46 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Pranks RM During Anpanman Stage in Hong Kong
If you are a fan of K-pop boy group BTS, you would probably know the part when RM passes "bread" to JIMIN during their 'Anpanman' stage.
BTSJIMIN loves to play around RM during that part, making fun of RM with all kinds of pranks.
BTSBTSRecently, JIMIN came up with the cutest way of doing it―during BTS' 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Hong Kong.

Instead of running or hiding on stage, JIMIN pretended to munch RM's head this time.
 
Startled at JIMIN's sudden attack, RM cutely made a sad face and managed to finish his part in a trembling voice.
BTSFans commented, "That's the most adorable thing I have ever seen.", "Namjoon's reaction though.", "This is why I adore all BTS members so so much.", and more.

Meanwhile, BTS is set to make its comeback with 'MAP OF THE WORLD : PERSONA' on April 12.

(Credit= 'Golden_kku' 'parkjamjam_kr' 'blvcksnow_twt' Twitter, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호