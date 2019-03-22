[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Pranks RM During 'Anpanman' Stage in Hong Kong

If you are a fan of K-pop boy group BTS, you would probably know the part when RM passes "bread" to JIMIN during their 'Anpanman' stage.JIMIN loves to play around RM during that part, making fun of RM with all kinds of pranks.Recently, JIMIN came up with the cutest way of doing it―during BTS' 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Hong Kong.Instead of running or hiding on stage, JIMIN pretended to munch RM's head this time.Startled at JIMIN's sudden attack, RM cutely made a sad face and managed to finish his part in a trembling voice.Fans commented, "That's the most adorable thing I have ever seen.", "Namjoon's reaction though.", "This is why I adore all BTS members so so much.", and more.Meanwhile, BTS is set to make its comeback with 'MAP OF THE WORLD : PERSONA' on April 12.(Credit= 'Golden_kku' 'parkjamjam_kr' 'blvcksnow_twt' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)