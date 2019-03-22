SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] How Different JUNGKOOK Looks During BTS' Serious Talk & When It Is Over
[SBS Star] How Different JUNGKOOK Looks During BTS' Serious Talk & When It Is Over

2019.03.22
[SBS Star] How Different JUNGKOOK Looks During BTS Serious Talk & When It Is Over
Out of all members of K-pop boy group BTS, it seems JUNGKOOK feels the least comfortable with serious talks.

When his fellow members have a serious talk, JUNGKOOK always tends to stay quiet. 

He also awkwardly looks down at the floor, looking like he does not know what to do.

As soon as the members are done having a serious talk though, JUNGKOOK's spirit comes back alive.

JUNGKOOK almost looks like a little puppy excitedly playing around in the park.

Fans are finding this difference incredibly cute.

Here are some images that compare JUNGKOOK in the two different forementioned situations.

1-a. In the midst of a serious conversation
JUNGKOOK1-b. When the serious conversation is over
JUNGKOOK2-a. In the midst of a serious conversation
JUNGKOOK2-b. When the serious conversation is overJUNGKOOK(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
