[SBS Star] How Different JUNGKOOK Looks During BTS' Serious Talk & When It Is Over

Out of all members of K-pop boy group BTS, it seems JUNGKOOK feels the least comfortable with serious talks.When his fellow members have a serious talk, JUNGKOOK always tends to stay quiet.He also awkwardly looks down at the floor, looking like he does not know what to do.As soon as the members are done having a serious talk though, JUNGKOOK's spirit comes back alive.JUNGKOOK almost looks like a little puppy excitedly playing around in the park.Fans are finding this difference incredibly cute.Here are some images that compare JUNGKOOK in the two different forementioned situations.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)