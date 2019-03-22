[SBS Star] A Make-up Artist Spills Water on TAEMIN's Pants & His Reaction Is Remarkably Sweet

TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee responded to a make-up artist's mistake in an incredibly sweet way.Recently, one fan of SHINee posted a past video of TAEMIN and simply wrote, "This is how kind TAEMIN is."The video showed TAEMIN getting styled by his hair stylists and make-up artists ahead of a performance.While doing so, one make-up artist accidentally knocks a water bottle over and spills water on TAEMIN's lap.It surprises TAEMIN and his pants get substantially wet as a result.Depite all this, TAEMIN repeatedly says that it is fine.Then, TAEMIN notices that the make-up artist blushing in embarrassment.So, he grabs the water bottle in his hand and drinks a sip after saying with a smile, "It was too dry in this room anyway."The video showed such a thoughtful side of TAEMIN that it rapidly reached people who had not watched this video as well.After watching this video, they said, "Wow, that is so sweet of him!", "He didn't even frown for a second. He really has a kind heart.", "Awww! his response melts my heart.", and so on.Meanwhile, TAEMIN successfully wrapped up his second solo concert 'T1001101' that took place from March 15 until 17.(Lee Narin, Credit= NAVER V LIVE/SM Entertainment, 'shinee' Instagram)(SBS Star)