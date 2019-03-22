SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Plans to Launch Another Girls' Generation & NCT with All Foreigners
[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Plans to Launch Another Girls' Generation & NCT with All Foreigners

SM Entertainment, one of the biggest entertainment company of South Korea, plans to debut new groups with all foreign members.

Recently, news outlet New Daily released an interview with SM Entertainment's production manager/board of director Lee Sung-soo.

During the interview, Lee Sung-soo spoke about SM Entertainment's strategy to expand its market worldwide.
SM Entertainment artistsLee said, "We are planning a second version of Girls' Generation with all Americans and a second version of NCT with all Europeans. Active localization is our global strategy."

He continued, "Rather than focusing on appealing to the general public, we've been creating content for fans who love our unique color, culture, and music. We've confirmed such fandoms are huge not only in Korea, but also in North America and Europe. It is our goal to expand it more globally."
SM Entertainment artistsEarlier this year, SM Entertainment launched WayV, the agency's first-ever "localized" boy group with only non-Korean members.

Lee Sung-soo explained, "We plan for localized management in Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and more in a joint venture format with local agencies."
SM Entertainment artistsHe also mentioned K-pop boy group BTS (Big Hit Entertainment), "BTS has taken the entire world by storm, changing the status of K-pop in general. It's a huge stimulation for the industry. This is the chance for K-pop to expand its horizon into global market."

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
