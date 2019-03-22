[SBS Star] Veteran Actor Lee Soon-jae Comments on SEUNGRI's 'Burning Sun' Scandal

Veteran actor Lee Soon-jae shared his thoughts on SEUNGRI's ongoing scandal.On March 21, the 83-year-old actor sat down for a press interview about his upcoming film 'Romang'.During the interview, Lee Soon-jae talked about the current issue as an iconic actor who has been in the entertainment industry for 63 years.Lee Soon-jae said, "Celebrity is considered as a public figure. Their actions are influential. You have to be cautious at all times and need self-control."He continued, "You can't just live freely with the title of a 'celebrity'. Entitlement depends on your attitude."The actor went on, "I believe SEUNGRI's case is the same. He's only 30 years old. There are many tempters who try to do business by sticking to him. This case showed that celebrities need to be aware of temptations and also to have self-control."Lastly, he commented, "Something that should not happen has happened. I really don't understand why they do such thing. They have to be responsible."(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, SBS funE)(SBS Star)