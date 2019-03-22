SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Veteran Actor Lee Soon-jae Comments on SEUNGRI's 'Burning Sun' Scandal
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Veteran Actor Lee Soon-jae Comments on SEUNGRI's 'Burning Sun' Scandal

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.22 13:51 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Veteran Actor Lee Soon-jae Comments on SEUNGRIs Burning Sun Scandal
Veteran actor Lee Soon-jae shared his thoughts on SEUNGRI's ongoing scandal.

On March 21, the 83-year-old actor sat down for a press interview about his upcoming film 'Romang'.
Lee Soon-jaeDuring the interview, Lee Soon-jae talked about the current issue as an iconic actor who has been in the entertainment industry for 63 years.

Lee Soon-jae said, "Celebrity is considered as a public figure. Their actions are influential. You have to be cautious at all times and need self-control."

He continued, "You can't just live freely with the title of a 'celebrity'. Entitlement depends on your attitude."
SEUNGRIThe actor went on, "I believe SEUNGRI's case is the same. He's only 30 years old. There are many tempters who try to do business by sticking to him. This case showed that celebrities need to be aware of temptations and also to have self-control."
Lee Soon-jaeLastly, he commented, "Something that should not happen has happened. I really don't understand why they do such thing. They have to be responsible."

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호