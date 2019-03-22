[SBS Star] Many Wonder Why BTS JIMIN Keeps the Strap on This Particular Bag So Long

A lot of people are curious to know why JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS keeps the strap on one particular bag so long.Recently, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) shared an online post telling a fun fact about JIMIN.The post was titled, 'Am I the Only One Who Finds This About JIMIN Funny?'Inside the post, fan had written, "I'm sure every ARMY knows that JIMIN loves this bag, and how frequently he uses it. Have you guys ever notice the strap on this bag though? It is so long!"He/she added, "Seriously, why does JIMIN keep the strap this long? I just found this hilarious and wanted to share it with you. Don't tell me that I'm the only one who finds this funny."Then, there were photos of JIMIN using one black crossbody bag with an unbelievably long strap just like the fan said.This post quickly became one of the most-clicked posts on the website, and hundreds of ARMY as well as other K-pop fans started leaving comments agreeing the uploader.They commented, "Chim Chim, please tell us why! I'm curious as well!", "So funny! It looks really uncomfortable.", "Haha it makes me want to shorten the strap for him.", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS is planned to release a new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'lookatmin1013' 'The_luMINary95' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)