[SBS Star] VIDEO: MAMAMOO Hwa Sa Talks About One and Only Lover of Her Life

Hwa Sa of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO opened up about the only boyfriend she had in her life.On March 21 episode of SBS' variety show 'We Will Channel You!', Hwa Sa talked about her recent solo track 'TWIT'.The program's host Kang Ho Dong asked, "So, who was your 'twit'?", and another host Yang Se-hyung added, "I'm sure there were several because I don't think she struggled from just one guy."Hwa Sa said, "It was actually just one person. The first and last man of my 25 years of life."She explained, "We first met in the winter, and I followed him around for a year. When we did start dating each other, he gave his full love and support to me."She went on, "When I told him that I'm craving some food even at like 5AM, he brought me something. He got up from sleeping just to see me. I thought all guys in the world are like him, but apparently not."When asked if he is a celebrity, Hwa Sa replied, "He's not. I'm not lying."Meanwhile, Hwa Sa's group MAMAMOO recently made its comeback with 'White Wind' on March 14.(Credit= SBS We Will Channel You!, RBW)(SBS Star)