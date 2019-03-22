SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] GUMMY Talks About Her First Overseas Trip with Cho Jung Seok
[SBS Star] GUMMY Talks About Her First Overseas Trip with Cho Jung Seok

작성 2019.03.22
K-pop artist GUMMY talked about her recent trip to Iceland with her husband, actor Cho Jung Seok.

On March 21, GUMMY and K-pop girl group MAMAMOO joined SBS POWER FM's 'Cultwo Show' as guests.
Cultwo ShowDuring the show, one listener shared that she saw GUMMY and Cho Jung Seok together on an airplane.

To this, GUMMY revealed that the couple went to Iceland, "We recently went on a trip overseas together for the first time because we didn't go on a honeymoon."
Cultwo ShowDJ Kim Tae Kyun said, "After going on a trip to Iceland for a show, Cho Jung Seok told me that it was great and wanted to go with his wife again."

GUMMY smiled and said, "I was really great. I strongly recommend visiting there," and added, "We couldn't see the aurora, but the nature itself was so great."
GUMMY, Cho Jung SeokGUMMY and Cho Jung Seok tied the knot in October 2018 after five years of dating.

(Credit= SBS Cultwo Show, JS COMPANY)

(SBS Star) 
끝까지 판다

