SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DARA Reveals She Used to Cry on Airplanes Due to Her Fear of Flying
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] DARA Reveals She Used to Cry on Airplanes Due to Her Fear of Flying

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.22 10:46 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] DARA Reveals She Used to Cry on Airplanes Due to Her Fear of Flying
Disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1's member DARA revealed that she used to feel uneasy whenever she flew abroad for overseas schedules due to her fear of flying.

On March 21 episode of JTBC's television show 'Sisters', singer Hwangbo, K-pop girl group Brown Eyed Girls' member JeA, and DARA were seen traveling around Korea.

As they had just gone on a hot air balloon ride, Hwangbo asked DARA about flying to different countries on their way to the next destination.DARADARA responded, "Actually, flying used to really scare me in the past. I used to cry a lot during my flight. I didn't travel abroad much before debut."

She continued, "When I first went to the U.S., I cried my eyes out as soon as the plane took off."DARAThen, Hwangbo asked, "Why did flying make you so anxious all of a sudden?"

DARA answered, "Well, I've always had the phobia. I'm just a lot better now. I'm sure a lot of flight attendants have seen me crying in my seat."

She went on, "2NE1 used to tour around the world a lot. There were times when I had to go to Japan where a typhoon had hit and that to me, felt almost traumatic."DARAMeanwhile, DARA has been hosting MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star' since the beginning of February.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Sisters) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호