[SBS Star] DARA Reveals She Used to Cry on Airplanes Due to Her Fear of Flying

Disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1's member DARA revealed that she used to feel uneasy whenever she flew abroad for overseas schedules due to her fear of flying.On March 21 episode of JTBC's television show 'Sisters', singer Hwangbo, K-pop girl group Brown Eyed Girls' member JeA, and DARA were seen traveling around Korea.As they had just gone on a hot air balloon ride, Hwangbo asked DARA about flying to different countries on their way to the next destination.DARA responded, "Actually, flying used to really scare me in the past. I used to cry a lot during my flight. I didn't travel abroad much before debut."She continued, "When I first went to the U.S., I cried my eyes out as soon as the plane took off."Then, Hwangbo asked, "Why did flying make you so anxious all of a sudden?"DARA answered, "Well, I've always had the phobia. I'm just a lot better now. I'm sure a lot of flight attendants have seen me crying in my seat."She went on, "2NE1 used to tour around the world a lot. There were times when I had to go to Japan where a typhoon had hit and that to me, felt almost traumatic."Meanwhile, DARA has been hosting MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star' since the beginning of February.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Sisters)(SBS Star)