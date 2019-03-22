[SBS Star] Jung Joon Young Placed Under Arrest over Sex Video Scandal

Singer Jung Joon Young has been under arrest, being the first celebrity to be arrested in relation to 'Burning Sun Scandal'.On March 21, Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Jung Joon Young, on charges of secretly filming and sharing sex videos of women without their consent.The court issued the warrant stating that Jung Joon Young's charges have been proven and that he presents a risk of destroying evidence.Previously, it was reported that Jung Joon Young shared the illegal footage in a group chatroom with other participants including male celebrities―SEUNGRI and Choi Jong Hoon.In the chatroom, the participants allegedly solicited sexual escort services, discussed bribing police officers to cover up their illicit acts, and more.A 'Burning Sun' employee 'Kim', who is also a participant of the chatroom, has been arrested after questioning on the same day.(SBS Star)