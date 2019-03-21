[SBS Star] Girl's Day Yura Signs a Contract with Park Seo Jun's Agency

Yura of K-pop girl group Girl's Day has found a new management agency to continue her career in the entertainment industry.On March 20, Awesome ENT announced, "We have signed a contract with Yura. We believe she is a singer full of charms, who has potential to make a good actress."The agency added, "Yura will be given our full support on everything that she needs. We will do our best."Awesome ENT is a newly-established agency by Yang Geun-hwan, who used to be the head of another management agency KEYEAST where actor Park Seo Jun began his acting career.Park Seo Jun built a strong relationship with Yang Geun-hwan even before his debut in 2011.Last summer when Park Seo Jun's contract with CONTENT Y came to an end, he signed a contract with Awesome ENT right away.Many are looking forward to seeing where Awesome ENT will take Yura's career to, especially because it is after the group's leader Sojin stated that she and the other members decided to put the title of Girl's Day down for a while.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bn_sj2013' 'yura_936' Instagram)(SBS Star)