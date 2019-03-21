[SBS Star] Highlight Son Dong Woon Announces His Enlistment Date

Son Dong Woon of K-pop boy group Highlight has received his enlistment date.On March 21, it was reported that Son Dong Woon will be serving his mandatory military duty as a conscripted policeman starting this May.In response, Highlight's management agency Around US Entertainment stated, "After passing the conscripted police officer exam, Son Dong Woon will be enlisting on May 9."The agency continued, "He applied for the position as a special skill officer in the field of driving. The location and time of his enlistment will be kept private."Following Lee Gi Kwang, Son Dong Woon will be the last member of Highlight to enlist in the military.Yong Jun Hyung, who just announced his departure from the group, is also expected to enlist in the military next month.(Credit= Around US Entertainment)(SBS Star)