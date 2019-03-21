SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Han Hye-jin ♥ Ki Sung-yueng Unveil the Face of Their Daughter & Fans Are in Love

Fans are in love with Korean actress Han Hye-jin and her husband professional soccer player Ki Sung-yueng's daughter. 

On March 20, Han Hye-jin posted photos from a recent family outing on the family's shared social media account.

Along with the photos, Han Hye-jin wrote, "We went to one renowned café in York. Zion (the name of her daughter) really enjoyed having some ice cream there."Ki Sung-yuengBesides a photo of Zion almost drinking some ice cream out of a bowl, the photos showed Zion and Ki Sung-yueng's sweet father-daughter moments.

The first photo was of Ki Sung-yueng looking at Zion with loving eyes and happy smile.

In the next photo, he was seen giving her a big kiss on the cheek while hugging her in his arms.Ki Sung-yuengKi Sung-yuengBack in 2013, Han Hye-jin and Ki Sung-yueng got married and started living in the United Kingdom together.

At that time, Ki Sung-yueng was playing for a Welsh professional soccer club Swansea City A.F.C. 

Zion was born in 2015, and the couple first unveiled the face of their daughter at one official event last year. 
Ki Sung-yuengHan Hye-jinMany fans desperately hoped to see photos of Zion after that, but they were unable to do so until this day.

Therefore, fans could not hide their excitement when they saw these new photos.

Under this post, they commented, "These photos totally made my day. I really can't take my eyes off them.", "Zion is so cute. She the cutest child I've ever seen in my life!", "Awww they look so happy. It's my dream to have a family like theirs one day. Fingers crossed!", and so on.

Meanwhile, Han Hye-jin wrapped up her drama 'Let's Watch the Sunset While Holding Our Hands Tightly' (literal translation) last year, and Ki Sung-yeong currently plays as a central midfielder for Newcastle United F.C.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'underhiswings2016' Instagram)

(SBS Star)      
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
