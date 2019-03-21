[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Security Guard Unleashes His Inner ARMY at BTS' Concert

Omg the security is also an Army and he's dancing on Not Today#BTSinHongkong pic.twitter.com/v5LcqhOeaZ — yoongles (@meanyoongi0309) 2019년 3월 20일

Fans are falling in love with a security guard who totally fanboyed K-pop boy group BTS while on duty.On March 20, BTS held the first concert of its ongoing world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena, Hong Kong.Just like the group's previous concerts, the venue was completely filled with thousands of ARMY (BTS' fan club) and their passionate cheer.At the beginning of the concert, BTS' music videos were played to get the audience all hyped up for the upcoming performance.That was when a fan spotted a security guard who got totally into one of BTS' all-time hit 'Not Today'.He not only showed his dance moves, but also shouted along the song's line "EXTRA + ORDINARY."After the video of the security guard went viral, ARMYs all over the world praised his strong "work ethic".They commented, "Fanboying and protecting BTS at the same time? It's a dream job.", "ARMYs really are everywhere.", "I would love to work as a security guard at BTS' concert, too.", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS continues its 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Hong Kong until March 24.(Credit= 'meanyoongi0309' 'bts_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)