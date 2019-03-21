SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] This 'Produce X 101' Contestant Gains Attention for His Resemblance to Hwang Min Hyun & L
[SBS Star] This 'Produce X 101' Contestant Gains Attention for His Resemblance to Hwang Min Hyun & L

One contestant of 'Produce X 101', the fourth season of a survival audition show 'Produce 101', named Cha Jun-ho is gaining attention for his great looks. 

On March 20, Mnet held a runway show to unveil all contestants of 'Produce X 101'.

At the event, Cha Jun-ho stood out 101 contestants and caught the eye of the audience.

With his straight-out-of-a-cartoon-like appearance, he instantly won the hearts of every one of them.Cha Jun-hoFollowing the event, a lot of people revealed that they completely fell for Cha Jun-ho.

They also said that they think Cha Jun-ho look like Hwang Min Hyun of K-pop boy group NU'EST and L of another boy group INFINITE.Hwang Min Hyun, Cha Jun-ho, LThey explained that it might be because Cha Jun-ho is a trainee at Woollim Entertainment, the management agency where they cast L.

Many agreed with them, but some showed disagreement by saying, "He certainly is as good-looking as those two, but he does not look like them at all."Hwang Min Hyun, Cha Jun-ho, LHwang Min Hyun, Cha Jun-ho, LMeanwhile, the first episode of 'Produce X 101' is scheduled to be unveiled on May 3.

(Lee Narin, Credit= PLEDIS Entertainment, Woollim Entertainment, SWING Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
