[SBS Star] This 'Produce X 101' Contestant Gains Attention for His Resemblance to Hwang Min Hyun & L

One contestant of 'Produce X 101', the fourth season of a survival audition show 'Produce 101', named Cha Jun-ho is gaining attention for his great looks.On March 20, Mnet held a runway show to unveil all contestants of 'Produce X 101'.At the event, Cha Jun-ho stood out 101 contestants and caught the eye of the audience.With his straight-out-of-a-cartoon-like appearance, he instantly won the hearts of every one of them.Following the event, a lot of people revealed that they completely fell for Cha Jun-ho.They also said that they think Cha Jun-ho look like Hwang Min Hyun of K-pop boy group NU'EST and L of another boy group INFINITE.They explained that it might be because Cha Jun-ho is a trainee at Woollim Entertainment, the management agency where they cast L.Many agreed with them, but some showed disagreement by saying, "He certainly is as good-looking as those two, but he does not look like them at all."Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Produce X 101' is scheduled to be unveiled on May 3.(Lee Narin, Credit= PLEDIS Entertainment, Woollim Entertainment, SWING Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)