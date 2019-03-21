[SBS Star] SM Entertainment Announces SHINee MINHO's Marine Corps Enlistment Date

MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee has finalized his enlistment details.On March 21, SHINee's management agency SM Entertainment officially confirmed MINHO's enlistment plans.According to the agency, MINHO received his final acceptance from the Republic of Korea Marine Corps on March 21, after applying to join the Marine Corps in January.MINHO will be enlisting at the Marine Corps training center in Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk-do on April 15.Ahead of his enlistment, MINHO will be releasing his first solo single 'I'm Home' via SM STATION Season 3.He is also planning to meet his fans for the last time with his encore fan meeting 'The Best CHOI's MINHO' at Korea University's Hwajung Gymnasium, Seoul, on March 30.(Credit= 'shinee' Facebook)(SBS Star)