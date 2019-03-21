SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Are Loving the Fact that SUHO & SEHUN Often Hold Hands with One Another
[SBS Star] Fans Are Loving the Fact that SUHO & SEHUN Often Hold Hands with One Another

K-pop boy group EXO's youngest member SEHUN joined SM Entertainment when he was only around 13 years old.

As the group's leader SUHO is three years older than SEHUN, SUHO took great care of him.

Because of this reason, SUHO treats SEHUN like he is still a child every now and then, even though SEHUN is all grown up now.SUHO and SEHUNOne of the times when you can see this is when SUHO and SEHUN walk side by side or stand next to each other.

They often hold their hands when they are together, and the surprising thing is that neither of them look awkward while doing so.

Take a look at these cute moments of SUHO and SEHUN holding hands.SUHO and SEHUNSUHO and SEHUNSUHO and SEHUNSUHO and SEHUN(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, '1077power' Instagram)

