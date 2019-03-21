[SBS Star] Kang Daniel to File Injunction Against Agency for Nullification of Contract

Kang Daniel of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One has applied for the preliminary injunction to nullify his exclusive contract with LM Entertainment.On March 21, Kang Daniel's legal representative Yulchon LLC issued an official statement confirming Kang Daniel's intention to nullify his contract with the agency.According to the statement, Yulchon LLC has submitted an application to the Seoul Central District Court on March 21 for an injunction against LM Entertainment for the nullification of Kang Daniel's exclusive contract.Lawyer Yeom Young-pyo, who is in charge of the case, stated, "Without the prior consent of Kang Daniel, LM Entertainment signed a joint business contract, transferring Kang Daniel's exclusive contract rights to a third party. The application for injunction was submitted as the agency has distinctly violated the exclusive contract."He explained, "The decision for preliminary injunction is typically determined quickly in approximately one or two months, and in the instance that the nullification request is approved, Kang Daniel can immediately begin promotional activities in the entertainment industry on his own."He added, "Kang Daniel feels extremely apologetic toward his fans, and is also feeling bad that the situation has escalated into a legal dispute. He shared his hopes for the case to be resolved as quickly as possible."(Credit= SBS funE, LM Entertainment)(SBS Star)