[SBS Star] 4 Groups Who Ranked #1 on a Music Show Within 2 Weeks After Debut

Most of the trainees believe that all their worries and problems will go away once they make their debut.However, what they do not realize is that what is waiting for them at the end of the tunnel is not a stage full of rosy promises; but a tough and cruel world which might give them an even harder time than all those years they spent on training.For this reason, many K-pop groups put their heart and soul into their debut track to minimize the risk and make a good first impression.The group must possess the two following things to catch the eyes of the public at once―strong stage presence and a concept that well-demonstrates its identity.These four groups not only succeeded in meeting these two conditions, but also set a record by ranking #1 on a music show in the shortest amount of time.Let's take a closer look at these talented members and check out how long it took for them to get their first trophy!